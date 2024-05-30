Max Richter, one of the most influential composers of his generation, is going on his first world tour.

Richter will be performing a selection of his most-loved works from The Blue Notebooks and In a Landscape alongside the American Contemporary Music Ensemble around the world.

Australia is lucky enough to be included in Richter’s global trek, with the composer and his accompanying ensemble set to perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth in early 2025 (see full dates below).

Tickets to the shows go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 6th at 10am local time via Teg Dainty.

As well as coming to Australia, Richter’s tour will also reach the UK, Europe, North America, and Asia throughout 2024 and 2025. His tour will include stops at iconic venues including the Sydney Opera House and LA’s Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Richter’s fusion of classical and electronic music has won him legions of fans around the world, and seen him score works in film, dance, art, and fashion.

Richter will release his ninth studio album, In a Landscape, this September, and the new album is set to mark a major evolution in the composer’s musical journey, delving deeper into themes of optimism and human emotion accompanied by an innovative exploration of electronic sounds and field recordings.

“For me, the music on the record is about connecting or reconciling polarities. The electronics with the acoustic instruments, the natural world with the human world, and the big ideas of life with the personal and intimate. This is a dynamic I started to explore in my 2004 record The Blue Notebooks, and the new project shares many of that album’s concerns; in a way this record is another look at the themes of the earlier work, but from the perspective of our world and our lives in 2024,” Richter says.

Max Richter 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via tegdainty.com

Tuesday, February 11th

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, February 15th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Monday, February 17th

Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, February 21st

Adelaide Town Hall, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, February 23rd

Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA