Electro psych-rock trio MCP (Maser Control Project) have released their debut album, After Midnight, inspired by the ’80s.

The band describes it as a soundtrack of “proggy complex drum and bass with layers of synth, sax, flute, and guitar.”

Following their self-titled EP in 2022, the album comes with a 24-page graphic novel written by bassist and producer Wesley von Grabill, illustrated by Blue Mountains-based artist Ben Toupein. The comic includes 3D glasses and a double-sided poster, one side requiring the glasses for full effect.

The eight-track album features samples that help thematically connect each song. “We tried to approach each track as if it were a short film or movie rather than trying to write the music in a traditional verse chorus style structure” says the band’s James Mckenna. “It gave us the freedom to really expand on what we did with the EP and everyone’s really happy with the end result”.

Staying true to the ’80s vibe, the title After Midnight is a nod to the movie Gremlins, playing on what happens if you feed the mogwai after midnight—things get wild. “After midnight is a play on the gremlins movie, and what happens if you feed the mogwai after 12, shit gets crazy, and we wanted this album to be very energetic and dramatic and feel like a bit of kayos,” says bass player Wesley.

To top it off, the album artwork, designed by Hudd Williams, captures the essence of psych beach rock albums from the ’60s, and glow-in-the-dark T-shirts are available on their website too. You can listen to the full album below.

The album’s full lineup features Preston Peachey on drums, von Grabill on bass, McKenna on synth, David Bleus on guitar, Marty Farrugia on trumpet, and Dr. David Salisbury on saxophone, flute, and clarinet. Final mixing and editing were handled by Nicolas Mendoza at 301 Studios, while mastering was completed by Harbey O’Sullivan at the same studio.

MCP’s After Midnight (album) is out now.