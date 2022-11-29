Victoria festival Meadow is returning for its ninth edition next year, featuring acclaimed international artists like Kurt Vile and black midi.

Meadow 9 will take place on the weekend of Friday, March 31st to Sunday, April 2nd in Bambra on Gulidjan, Gadubanud and Wadawurrung land.

The weekend will see some wonderful international talent perform alongside some of Australia’s finest festival favourites.

The always-consistent indie rocker Kurt Vile will be coming from the U.S., accompanied by his band The Violators.

Sublime English experimental rock outfit black midi will also head to Bambra, following the release of their acclaimed third studio album, Hellfire, earlier this year.

From Australia, singer-songwriter Jen Cloher will perform weeks after the release of her forthcoming album, I Am the River, the River Is Me, at the beginning of March.

Electronic producer Kučka, Melbourne garage-punk bands Delivery and Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice, and multi-instrumentalist Ruby Gill will also perform at the festival.

You can check out the full Meadow 9 lineup below. DJs set to appear at the festival will be announced in February.

With just 1,500 tickets up for grabs, this will be one of the most intimate opportunities to catch many of these artist perform.

In a win for the environment, all proceeds from car passes will go to supporting the replanting of native trees and shrubs across the Bambra festival site and surrounding areas.

“Bambra Express” bus passes will also be available in 2023, with return passes getting fans to and from Melbourne (Brunswick or Richmond pickup). There’s also a Geelong route collating attendees from the central train station.

Tickets are available now via meadmf.com.

Meadow 2023

Presented by Triple R and Forte

Friday, March 31st-Sunday, April 2nd

Bambra, VIC

Lineup:

Kurt Vile & The Violators (US)

Black Midi (UK)

Jen Cloher

Kučka

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks

Big Scary

Loods

Daine

Rona.

Agung Mango

Ayebatonye

Mirasia

Ruby Gill

Komang

Gena Rose Bruce

Delivery

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice Workhorse

Way Dynamic

Wildfire Manwurrk