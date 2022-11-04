Electronic producer Kučka is finishing the year strongly with new single ‘Not There’, a track imbued with a lightly melancholic air.

Over a sparse backdrop, filled with suggestive synths and twinkling notes, Kučka’s ethereal vocals capture a keen sense of loneliness. “There’s a craving in bones, subtle aching when you’re not there,” she sings gently but meaningfully, the sound of those nights spent alone, thinking of someone else.

“I was working on my computer one night and this repeating scene of rain on a skyscraper window came up, Kučka explains. “It seemed really lonely somehow, even though it looked so pretty. I played the synth part to match the vibe of that and had it looping for ages.

Despite the overarching theme, the lyrics endearingly came from a far from solitary place. “The lyrics came later… I actually wrote them with my wife, Dillon, and they are a patchwork of both of our experiences,” the producer adds.

‘Not There’ caps another stellar year for Kučka. If 2022 didn’t have a full album like 2021 had with her debut record Wrestling, she made up for it with an intense year of touring. Appearances at Coachella alongside Flume and at the Sydney Opera House for VIVID Live further enhanced her reputation both at home and overseas.

She impressed as a supporting artist on Flume’s new album Palaces, released in May to positive reviews. She also released ‘Messed Up’ earlier this year, her own track that sounds hugely indebted to classic UK Garage; paired with ‘Not There’, the vastly different tracks emphasise Kučka’s versatility as a contemporary producer.

Following the release of her new single this week, Kučka will be performing across Australia alongside Flume throughout the summer.

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Kučka’s ‘Not There’ is out now via LuckyMe/Soothsayer.

For more on this topic, follow the Electronic Observer.