Meek Mill has joined the ranks of celebrities rallying against the recent not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

The rapper took to his Instagram to support Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber – the men who were killed during the incident.

“It is clear to see that the system is totally designed to destroy Black and Brown people!”

“TV programming can’t hide it anymore. I don’t believe in nothing I was taught in history from public school anymore now that I’m educated! The system is the second stage of slavery and the government fully understands the damage it does to our people not having money and incarcerating most of us!”

“I was so caught in tryna overcome poverty/thestreets I never noticed how deep the system really is! PAY ATTENTION!,” he passionately wrote in a post alongside an image of Rittenhouse and Trump posing with their thumbs up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill)

The trial piqued the attention of hundreds of thousands of people worldwide and was followed closely, largely due to the fact that Rittenhouse is a privileged white male and the victims were of African American descent. The deadly event took place just months after the infamous killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

During the demonstration, video footage shows Joseph Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse. The footage also shows an unrelated gunshot going off – and sees Rittenhouse spin around and shoot a gun four times, with some of the bullets hitting Rosenbaum in the head and killing him.

As Rittenhouse ran off, he shot at two people, Anthony Huber, who was killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz who was hit by a bullet in the arm but survived.

After the fatal incident, Rittenhouse faced five felony charges – including first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. On November 19th, the teenager was found not guilty on all charges.

American rapper voiced his support of Mill’s opinion, commenting: “well said!! Our skin color is very very brainwashed and as mad as it makes me it’s not even our fault but it’s time to wake up fr cause they not even trying to hide it anymore.”

Other celebs who have shared their outrage about the verdict include Rage Against the Machine, Mark Ruffalo and Bette Midler.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.