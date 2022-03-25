Former Megadeth member David Ellefson has announced that he will be playing at his hometown’s county fair, Summer’s Jackson County Fair.

Ellefson was a founding member of Megadeth in 1983 and stayed with the band until its dissolution in 2002. Megadeth reformed in 2004 and Ellefson rejoined the band in 2010.

Ellefson was dismissed from Megadeth on May 24th, days after sexually explicit messages involving him were posted on Twitter. The longtime Megadeth bassist, who joined the fold during its formative years, admitted to police that he had been sexting with a Dutch teenager who had captured video of their communication without his consent and shared them with friends.

During their time together, Megadeth has sold 38 million records worldwide and earned platinum certification in the United States for six of its fifteen studio album. The band has also been nominated for 12 Grammys and won one.

Ellefson will be playing alone at the County fair and tickets are available for $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. The show is scheduled for Friday, July 29 at 6 pm

“I’m excited to make a return and visit my hometown of Jackson, Minnesota and especially for one of the most celebrated events which is the Jackson County Fair and stock car races. I look forward to giving praise up close and personal talk about my rock and roll journey which all began in Jackson and many of the ballrooms in night spots in the area,” Ellefson said in a statement.

“Just as much, I’ll be reuniting to jam some classic songs with my friends and bandmates of the group TOZ, a band that we formed as middle and high school students in Jackson back in the early ’80s. Music is all about connection and it’s great to be reconnecting with my lifelong friends that from Jackson.”

