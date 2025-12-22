Megadeth have released a new single, “Let There Be Shred!”, off their forthcoming final studio album.

The track is a rapid-fire manifesto with jaw-dropping riffs and “a tsunami of sound”, to quote a lyric from the song.

Directed by Keith Leman, the music video features frontman Dave Mustaine participating in a mixed martial arts battle alongside live performance footage that highlights the track’s fretboard ferocity. Watch it below.

“When Megadeth started we said we would be fast and furious…we said so on the flyers we handed out,” Mustaine said. “This song is fast and furious. Know it! It has a very hooky chorus that draws you in and you can’t help but play air guitar and headbang to this one.

“It’s the second video from the new record that we made with Keith [Leman], who also directed ‘I Don’t Care’. It was a blast to make and it’s a tribute to my first sensei, Benny ‘The Jet’ Urquidez and my professor, Reggie Almieda. Everyone on the set was really stoked to see each of us do our stunts. In the end, we got the balance of shredding and ass kicking just right!”

It is the latest taste of Megadeth’s final studio album, due for release on January 23rd, 2026. Simply titled Megadeth, the record will be released via Mustaine’s Tradecraft imprint in partnership with Frontiers Label Group’s new BLKIIBLK label.

It follows other singles including “Tipping Point”, which kicked off the band’s farewell. The single arrived alongside word of a new memoir, due next year, and an upcoming world tour – which will serve as their final run.

From Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying? to Countdown to Extinction and their 2022 comeback The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, Megadeth have spent more than four decades setting the pace for heavy music.

Megadeth’s “Let There Be Shred!” is out now.