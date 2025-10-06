Megadeth have dropped “Tipping Point”, the first single and video from what frontman Dave Mustaine has confirmed will be the band’s final studio album.

Simply titled Megadeth, the record is due out in 2026 via Mustaine’s Tradecraft imprint in partnership with Frontiers Label Group’s new BLKIIBLK label.

The new track wastes no time getting heavy. It opens with a searing guitar solo before Mustaine’s unmistakable snarl cuts through the chaos. The accompanying video, directed by Leonardo Liberti, places Mustaine inside a grim prison where he’s brutally tortured before breaking free and walking into the light — a fitting metaphor for resilience in the face of darkness.

“We all have different ‘tipping points’ and they may vary from day to day,” Mustaine says. “I think we’re all being pushed to the edge right now, and it’s easy to lean into that feeling. But it’s important not to let things get you down.”

The current Megadeth lineup features Mustaine alongside guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, bassist James LoMenzo, and drummer Dirk Verbeuren. The band’s 2026 self-titled LP will mark the end of an era for one of metal’s most influential acts — a group that’s sold more than 50 million records, earned a Grammy Award, and helped define the thrash metal sound since the early ’80s.

Mustaine first hinted at the farewell in a message to the band’s Cyber Army fanbase earlier this year, saying the upcoming album would be Megadeth’s last. The news arrived alongside word of a new memoir, due next year, and an upcoming world tour — which will serve as their final run.

“There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional,” he explained of the decision to disband. “Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now. I have travelled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.”

From Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying? to Countdown to Extinction and their 2022 comeback The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, Megadeth have spent more than four decades setting the pace for heavy music. If “Tipping Point” is any indication, they plan to go out swinging.

The farewell tour and album pre-orders are expected to be announced soon.

Megadeth’s “Tipping Point” is streaming now on all platforms.