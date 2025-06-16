Megan Moroney has been announced as the headliner for Ridin’ Hearts Festival and will also perform an exclusive headline show in Brisbane as part of her return to Australia.

The singer-songwriter will appear at Riverstage, Brisbane on Thursday, October 23rd, a one-night-only performance ahead of Ridin’ Hearts 2025.

Frontier Member and Heartbreakers presales open at 11am local time on Thursday, June 19th, with general tickets available from 12pm on Friday, June 20th. More information is available at frontiertouring.com/meganmoroney.

Moroney’s second album Am I Okay? has been included on several Best Country Albums of 2024 lists, while singles like “No Caller ID” and the title track have contributed to more than 2.8 billion global streams.

Since her last Australian appearance at CMC Rocks QLD in 2024, Moroney has completed sold-out headline shows and stadium tours with Kenny Chesney, with whom she released her latest single “You Had to Be There”.

She’ll be joined by fellow Ridin’ Hearts 2025 artist Avery Anna, also a CMC Rocks alum. The Arizona-born singer-songwriter rose to prominence with her 2022 platinum single “Narcissist”.

Also on the impressive Ridin’ Heart lineup is vocal powerhouse Nate Smith, and Australian talent Lane Pittman, who recently featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music 2025 series.

Megan Moroney Australian Tour 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Member presale Available via frontiertouring.com/meganmoroney

Runs for 24 hours from Thursday, June 19th at 11am (local time)

Heartbreakers presale available via ridinhearts.com

Runs for 24 hours from Thursday, June 19th at 11am (local time)

Tickets on sale Friday, June 20th at 12pm (local time)

Thursday, October 23rd

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Also playing Ridin’ Hearts Festival

Saturday, October 25th

Sydney Showground, Sydney, NSW

18+

ridinhearts.com