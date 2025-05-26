Megan Moroney will headline the highly anticipated third annual Ridin’ Hearts Festival, which is returning to Sydney and Melbourne this October.

The self-described ’emo cowgirl’ has established herself as a country music powerhouse with her second album Am I Okay? landing on multiple Best Country Albums of 2024 lists, while hit singles “Am I Okay?” and “No Caller ID” have helped her accumulate over 2.8 billion global streams.

The festival, created by the team behind CMC Rocks, will take place at Sydney Showground on Saturday, October 25th and Melbourne’s Caribbean Gardens on Sunday October 26th, bringing “the best of the country to the city” for a one-day celebration.

Since her last Australian appearance at CMC Rocks QLD in 2024, Moroney has completed sold-out headline shows and stadium tours with Kenny Chesney, with whom she released her latest single “You Had to Be There”.

Joining Moroney on the impressive lineup is vocal powerhouse Nate Smith, who has rapidly risen to prominence with hits including the 2x platinum “Whiskey on You” and “Bulletproof”. Smith’s accolades include ACM New Male Artist of the Year, Billboard’s Rookie of the Year, and Amazon’s Breakthrough Country Artist in 2024.

Avery Anna returns to Australia following her debut at CMC Rocks 2025, Arkansas newcomer Waylon Wyatt joins the lineup fresh from performing at Stagecoach Festival.

Australian talent Lane Pittman, who recently featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music 2025 series, will also grace the Ridin’ Hearts stage. The Tamworth-raised artist has experienced a meteoric rise, performing to 400,000 people as special guest on Luke Combs‘ Australian tour earlier this year.

The lineup also features Blake Whiten (US), Sara Berki (Australia), Karley Scott Collins (US), and Lewis Love (Australia), and more.

Beyond the music, Ridin’ Hearts 2025 offers market stalls, food and drink options, and the return of line dancing. Festival favourites returning include the exclusive Diamond Club, the Bulldust Bar with its signature Ride ‘Em Gambler cocktail, and the Sparkle Station glitter shop. Ringers Western joins as the official sponsor of The Lone Spur stage, bringing their iconic signature truck and a new activation to be revealed.

The festival will also continue its Ridin Starts Initiative for emerging artists, following the success of 2024 winner Michael Honan.

Ridin’ Hearts Festival 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring

Ain’t My First Rodeo pre-sale begins Tuesday, May 27th 11am AEST (Open to anyone who has previously purchased Ridin’ Hearts Festival tickets)

Heartbreakers pre-sale begins Friday, May 30th 11am AEST

General sale begins Monday, June 2nd 12pm AESTT

Ticket information available via ridinhearts.com

Dates

Saturday, October 25th (18+)

Sydney Showgrounds, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 26th (18+)

Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne, VIC

Lineup

Megan Moroney | Nate Smith | Avery Anna

Waylon Wyatt | Lane Pittman | Blake Whiten

Sara Berki | Karley Scott Collins | Lewis Love