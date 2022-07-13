Former Spice Girls member Mel B tells co-star Dave Hughes to “f**k off” for staring and being creepy despite both of them having families.

The Masked Singer Australia, and former Spice Girls member, Mel B has recently spoken out about some offputting behaviours she has been receiving from co-star Dave Hughes when the two first met.

Mel B says the 51-year-old Australian comedian was staring at her and, “being a bit creepy,” although she would later backtrack on her statements.

“[What I said] was something along those lines [of “f**k off”] because he was being a bit creepy… a bit stare-y. And I’m like, “What are you doing?”” she said.