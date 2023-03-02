The much-loved Melbourne Guitar Show returns this weekend, ready to welcome fans who have been unable to attend for three years.

It’s been far too long since around 5,000 guitar aficionados descended on Melbourne for a weekend devoted to the classic instrument. On Saturday, March 4th and Sunday, March 5th, the Melbourne Guitar Show will take place at Caulfield Racecourse.

Australia’s largest pop-up guitar shop will be on-site, as well as an axe-ellent (sorry) lineup of acclaimed guitarists from this country and beyond. It will give guitar fans the first chance to see, try and buy a huge range of guitars all under one roof.

The likes of Eric Bibb (U.S.) and Nick Johnston (Canada) will be making the journey to Australia for the event, while Hussy Hicks, Kathleen Halloran, Kyran Daniel, and Steph Strings will be appearing from closer to home.

And the Melbourne Guitar Show recently added many more names to the festivities, including Josh Smith (Northlane), King Canyon, Phil Manning & Nick Charles, and Opal Ocean.

The main attraction, though, is the country’s biggest pop-up guitar shop: this year’s Melbourne Guitar Show will play host to a huge guitar expo featuring 60 exhibitors. There will be a massive range of electric and acoustic guitars, basses, effects pedals, and amps to check out, as well as plenty more state-of-the-art guitar technology.

It should be noted that the event is family friendly, with children encouraged to put down their technology for a few hours in order to discover a new instrument. Industry experts will also be on-hand to priede demonstration sessions.

More information about the event can be found at the official website.

Melbourne Guitar Show 2023

Saturday, March 4th-Sunday, March 5th (10am-6pm)/10am-4pm)

Caulfield Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now via melbourneguitarshow.com.au