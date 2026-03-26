Australia-exclusive concerts this October will see the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra revisit its historic collaboration with Elton John, reimagining the hits that once fused orchestral grandeur with rock spectacle.

Back in 1986, Elton John invited the MSO on a national tour, fusing rock spectacle with symphonic grandeur in a way that left an indelible mark on Australia’s live music landscape.

Now, four decades later, the orchestra will revisit that groundbreaking partnership with Australian-exclusive performances that breathe new life into his timeless catalogue. The concerts will take place at Hamer Hall from Thursday, October 1st-Saturday, October 3rd.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday, April 2nd. See here for details.

Chong Lim – renowned musical director, producer, and composer best known for his long-term work with John Farnham – leads the new arrangements, promising a seamless blend of orchestral richness and rock energy.

At the forefront is singer and pianist Jason Dean, supported by his seven-piece ensemble Superband: Karl Lewis (drums), Joseph Fernand (bass), Tania Dean and Lynda Fenollar (vocals), Artie Jones (saxophone, percussion), and Dylan Boyd (guitar, vocals). Special guests Brett Garsed (guitar) and Lindsay Field (vocals), both veterans of the John Farnham Band, also join the celebration.

“Playing with Elton back in 1986 was unlike anything we’d experienced—the meeting of orchestral and rock music felt completely new,” said Robert Macindoe, Associate Principal Second Violin. “Revisiting that music 40 years on is incredibly special and brings back a flood of memories about how groundbreaking those concerts were.”

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Principal Flute Prudence Davis added: “Elton had enormous respect for the orchestra. It wasn’t just accompaniment; it was a true collaboration. Hearing these songs again with the MSO reminds you how beautifully they translate into a symphonic setting.”

Presented in association with Superband, The Music of Elton is a powerful celebration of a defining moment in Australian music history, honouring the legacy of a global icon and the enduring connection between Elton John and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.