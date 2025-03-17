A new mural of Dua Lipa has been unveiled in Melbourne’s Hosier Lane to celebrate the UK popstar’s Australian tour kicking off this week.

Local artist Amanda Newman is honouring the international chart-topper, who is kicking off her Australian ‘Radical Optimism’ tour in Melbourne this week, with a massive mural in the infamous inner city lane.

The internationally recognised mural artist and signwriter has lived in Melbourne since 2019, and has painted everything from mansions to theme parks, theatre sets, community murals and giant water silos.

She is passionate about making a positive impact on the world, spending much of her free time donating street art murals to the community and educating emerging artists about the mural industry.

“None of my success matters if we don’t hand the next generations a better industry experience (and world) than we had,” she says.

Melbourne will also host an exclusive pop-up Dua Lipa store from March 17th to March 23rd at Hawker CBD (362 Little Collins Street, Melbourne), open daily from 10am to 6pm, featuring merchandise and a lyrics booth where fans can take photos surrounded by the words of their favourite Dua Lipa songs.

The tour kicks off at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on March 20th, before heading to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 26th, and wrapping up at Auckland’s Spark Arena on April 2nd.

Australian pop singer-songwriter Kita Alexander has been confirmed as the support act for Dua Lipa’s upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour.

“Touring with Dua is something that has been on my mind for a very long time,” said Alexander. “She delivers pure energy on stage and next-level pop performances. March and April is going to be such a party. I truly feel so lucky to have the opportunity to share my songs with fans, old and new, across Australia and New Zealand.”