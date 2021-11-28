Content Warning: This article about Scott Hutchison discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

A memorial bench dedicated to the late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison was unveiled over the weekend. The band’s Instagram account revealed ‘Scott’s Bench’, which was designed by three young carpenters.

The new bench placed in Hutchison’s hometown of Selkirk, Scotland, follows a different tribute bench that was constructed in Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park shortly after his death.

“This Saturday at 12.30 at @thehainingselkirk there will be a small public unveiling of a bench designed in Scott’s memory with money leftover from a campaign to dedicate a bench to Scott in Kelvingrove Park,” the Instagram post said. “This beautiful piece will sit at the loch side in Selkirk for family, friends and fans to find a moment of peace. Designed and built by three young girls starting out on their carpentry careers this is a true labour of love.”

Ade Cartwright, the organiser of the bench’s fundraiser, shared their happiness at how it had turned out. “This bench is for all those out there who have been touched by Scott’s lyrics and music, his humour and humanity.

It’s a place to put the headphones on and listen to his music and take a deep breath of fresh air, a place to sit down and have a good catch-up with friends, a place to celebrate Scott’s life and what he means to all of us. Also to just rest your weary legs, it’s a fair trek!”

‘Scott’s Bench’ really is a beautiful piece. Seven oak pillars tower above it, and the bench is inscribed with a tender lyric from the band’s ‘Head Rolls Off’: “While I’m alive, I’ll make tiny changes to earth”.

Hutchison died on May 9th, 2018 at the age of 36, after being reported missing. His body was later discovered near South Queensferry. It was later confirmed by his family via the Tiny Changes mental health charity website that he died by suicide.

