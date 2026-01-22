Men at Work frontman Colin Hay doesn’t want his band’s iconic song “Down Under” being used for improper reasons.

Hay, the songwriter behind the classic hit, who originally hails from Scotland, took to social media to share his disapproval of his band’s song being used by Australian anti-immigration protesters.

“Let me say that I most strenuously disapprove of any unauthorised, unlicedensed use of ‘Down Under’, for any ‘March for Australia’ events,” he wrote.



“‘Down Under’, a song I co-wrote, does not belong to those who attempt to sow xenophobia within the fabric of our great land, our great people.



“‘Down Under’ is ultimately a song of celebration. It’s for pluralism and inclusion; unity, not division.”

Hay ended his strong message by telling the protesters to “[g]o write your own song, leave mine alone,” signing off with his name followed by “immigrant” in brackets.

The song, which was co-written by Hay and bandmate Ron Strykert, was a global phenomenon in the ’80s, topping charts in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Denmark, and more countries.

It has since become an unofficial national anthem for Australians, and is still regularly played at sporting events around the country.

Hay returned to Australia late last year for a run of solo shows, armed with a catalogue of songs spanning more than four decades.

Recent years have seen Hay’s artistry celebrated with APRA’s esteemed Billions Award, marking 1 billion streams of “Down Under”, which experienced a renaissance in 2022 with Luude’s chart-topping drum and bass remix. His contributions to Australian music were further recognised with the prestigious Ted Albert Award, and he recently received a Spotify 1 Billion Streams Plaque for “Down Under”.

Hay recently released Man @ Work Volume 2, described as a thoughtfully curated collection of past and present music, featuring reimagined tracks, stripped-back versions, and genre-bending collaborations.