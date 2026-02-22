Mental As Anything will celebrate 50 years as one of Australia’s most beloved bands with a special run of shows in 2026.

The 2026 tour will mark the band’s 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of musical excellence with headline shows. Known for their infectious melodies, sharp wit, and unmistakable sound, the ARIA Hall of Fame inductees have carved out an enduring place in Australia’s cultural and musical history.

It will kick off at The Gov in Adelaide on June 12, before Perth’s Astor Theatre on June 13th, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on June 19th, Thirroul’s Anita’s Theatre on June 20th, Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on June 26th, and Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on June 27th.

Tickets go on sale at 10am (local) on Monday, March 2nd. See here for details.

The landmark tour will offer fans a rare and unforgettable opportunity to experience the band’s timeless hits live once more – alongside new surprises that showcase their unique blend of songwriting, artistry, and performance flair.

Original members Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa will lead an exciting new lineup. The pair are also confirmed to play St Kilda Festival, Byron Bay Bluesfest, A Taste of the Huon, and Lighthouse Rock throughout 2026.

What began as a Sydney pub band formed by five art students has, over fifty years, grown into one of Australia’s most successful and beloved musical acts. Boasting the highest number of hit songs of any Australian band, their influence extends beyond music – their film clips, poster art, album covers, and T-shirt designs are now among the most recognisable and iconic examples of Australian pop art.

With 25 Top 40 hits in Australia, Mental As Anything’s catalogue includes beloved classics such as “The Nips Are Getting Bigger”, “If You Leave Me”, “Can I Come Too?”, “Too Many Times”, “Come Around”, “Berserk Warriors”, “Spirit Got Lost”, “You’re So Strong”, and the international smash “Live It Up” – a song that continues to receive regular airplay across the UK and Europe more than three decades after topping charts around the world.

Since the release of their debut album Get Wet in 1979, Mental As Anything have achieved chart success in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Europe, and Canada, with a No. 4 in the UK, No. 3 in Germany, and No. 1 in Scandinavia.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

MENTAL AS ANYTHING AUSTRALIA 2026

Friday, June 12th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday, June 13th

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Friday, June 19th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, June 20th

Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong NSW

Friday, June 26th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, June 27th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD