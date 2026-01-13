Mental As Anything is turning 50 in 2026 and celebrating with a documentary film and a national tour.

Founded back in 1976, Mental As Anything and their core lineup went from strength to strength in a story that’s getting the feature film treatment — done so via a documentary written and directed by the award-winning Matthew Walker.

With the most popular lineup going back 21 years, thousands of gigs, nine albums and 21 songs that claimed a spot in the top 40, Live It Up: The Mental As Anything Story works with interviews of the band and their inner circle, plus never-before-seen archival footage to chart their rise from obscurity to icon status within the world of Aussie pop rock.

The core lineup in the film’s focus was Martin Plaza on vocals and guitar, the legendary Reg Mombassa on lead guitar and vocals, his brother Peter O’Doherty on bass, David Twohill behind the drums and Andrew Smith on vocals, keyboards and harmonica.

Announcing the film, Mombassa said “It’s slightly weird to think that we started the Mentals 50 years ago but that’s how time works. The film captures the humour and the energy and the art and personalities of the band members. I am grateful that I was able to be in an interesting and popular band and I feel proud of our legacy.”

Peter O’Doherty added, “I joined the band at the age of 19 and we were grafted together like a second family. This film captures the essence of what it was like to be in an Australian band in the 70s, 80s and 90s and I’m reminded of how chaotic, creative, funny, and intense it all was.”

Walker, who won Best Australian Documentary at the Sydney Film Festival in 2021 for I’m Wanita, said, “Growing up in the 80s, Mental as Anything was a part of everyday suburban life. As a kid, it seemed normal and correct that they existed, dressed in tin foil, singing unforgettable songs that made you happy.”

“Later, you realise how great those songs were and how much of an impact they had,” Walker continued. “This film is a celebration of the magic of The Mentals and their extraordinary story and is well overdue for the big screen.”

Live It Up: The Mental As Anything Story is written and directed by Matthew Walker, with Paul Clarke as supervising writer and post producer, produced by Susanne Morrison and Carolina Sorensen, and executive produced by Mikael Borglund, Frank Chidiac, and Martin Fabinyi.

The film will premiere at Sydney’s Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Tuesday, February 24th with the band in attendance for a live Q&A, before it hits a wide theatrical release on Thursday, March 5. Following the premiere, Mombassa and O’Doherty will be touring Mental As Anything, with gigs confirmed for St Kilda Festival, Byron Bay Bluesfest, A Taste of the Huon and Lighthouse Rock throughout 2026.