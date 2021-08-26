In some fairly inevitable yet sad news, the beloved Meredith Music Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

In a statement today, organisers of the festival revealed that it is “just not possible at this time to make Meredith” due to continued restictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to acknowledge all who worked hard and dreamed even harder to will this year’s festival into being. And everyone who sent letters checking in on us, with ideas, hopes and wishes – I feel your energy,” the statement reads.

“Thank you. Here at The Sup’, when the time is right, Meredith will Happen, for the 30th and Very First Time.”

“I’ve been making use of the extra room to ruminate on Meredith (and Golden Plains), and what it is, why it is, how it is, where it is, when it is, and so on. It really is in the space between the notes that the music happens.”

“Regardless of how many lifetimes we spend planning it all, Meredith truly soars when something clicks, magic o’clock strikes ZOOP DOOP and the whole shebang just TAKES OFF to another new dimension, providing all present with unexpected thrills of the very highest order. Know what I mean? Let’s do that again.”

As disappointing as the situation is, the statement concludes by saying that “Golden Plans are afoot,” implying that the Meredith Music Festival sister event Golden Plains may still happen in 2022.

The festival, also held at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, usually runs for three days over the Victorian Labour Day long weekend. It’s safe to say we will be keeping all our fingers and toes crossed that it will indeed go ahead.

