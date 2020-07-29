In proof that time no longer exists, Metallica have uploaded the 19th instalment of their ongoing Metallica Mondays series.

The latest video is a bit of a change-up from the sleek footage we’ve been drip-fed over the past few months. The metal giants have uploaded the first gig in the series that wasn’t shot professionally.

The Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre gig took place on September 23rd, 1989, and was recorded on drummer Lars Ulrich’s personal camcorder by Otto Weyer. The audio is comprised of a soundboard recording from a Metallica crew member, and audio recorded in the audience by Karl Lundmark. The audio was “made listenable” by producer Greg Fidelman.

During the performance, the band crack off a cover of Diamond Head’s ‘Am I Evil’, which saw all members switch instruments, putting Lars on vocals, frontman James Hetfield on drums, guitarist Kirk Hammett on bass, and bassist Jason Newsted on guitar. This all goes down at the 2:07:35 mark.

In September, Metallica will unleash their second live album and concert film with San Francisco Symphony. The collection documents the band’s S&M2 shows.

The 20-song spectacle featured symphonic versions of Metallica’s most beloved cuts, including at least one track from each of the band’s 10 studio albums.

The record is set for release on August 28th and available to preorder now, S&M2 will be released in a slew of formats, including a digital album and four-LP-vinyl, two-CD, DVD, and Blu-ray versions, and a limited-edition Deluxe Box set to contain four color-vinyl LPs, two CDs, and Blu-ray, in addition to as sheet music, guitar picks, a poster, and other memorabilia.

Check out Metallica performing Live in Irvine, California, September 23rd, 1989:

Setlist:

1. Blackened

2. For Whom the Bell Tolls

3. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

4. Harvester of Sorrow

5. The Four Horsemen

6. The Thing That Should Not Be

7. Bass Solo (with ‘To Live is to Die’ jam)

8. Master of Puppets

9. Fade to Black

10. Seek & Destroy

11. …And Justice for All

Encore 1:

12. One

13. Creeping Death

14. Guitar Solo (including an instrumental jam on ‘Little Wing’ by Jimi Hendrix)

15. Battery

Encore 2:

16. The Wait (Killing Joke cover) (partial)

17. Last Caress (Misfits cover)

18. Am I Evil? (Diamond Head cover) (Band Switch: James on drums, Lars on vocals, Kirk on bass, Jason on guitar)

19 Whiplash

Encore 3:

20. Motorbreath

21. Breadfan (Budgie cover)