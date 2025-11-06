Metallica continued their killer Australian stadium tour with their show at Adelaide Oval, delivering a high‑voltage performance that had 50,000 fans roaring from start to finish.

“Adelaide! The energy was electric, and you were incredible! Thank you for bringing it!,” the band wrote on social media after the show, with a picture of their blistering set list.

Formed in 1981, the band has sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, generated upwards of 15 billion streams, collected nine Grammys and earned induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009. Last year, the metal heroes dropped their 11th studio album 72 Seasons, which debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart, for their eighth leader in Australia.

The touring lineup features founding members James Hetfield (vocals, guitar) and Lars Ulrich (drums), plus longtime lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, and bass player Robert Trujillo, who joined the band in 2003, for the St. Anger album.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at the first show of the tour in Perth last week, and gave it a 4/5 star review.

“So, for their first Australian tour since 2013’s Soundwave jaunt (their 2019 tour was canned when singer/guitarist James Hetfield took himself off to rehab), Metallica served up a career-spanning smorgasbord that played to many of their strengths and delighted those of a certain age whose jaw hit the floor listening to their 1983 debut Kill ‘Em All, right through to younger fans, of which there are many present tonight,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote.

“Metallica could have played another two hours featuring many of the great songs they skipped tonight, but the chosen songs, the show, and the entire spectacle of Metallica live in 2025 was undeniably triumphant.”

Metallica are heading to Melbourne for the next show this Saturday (November 8th), before Brisbane on November 12th and Sydney on November 15th. From there, they’ll head to New Zealand for a show at Eden Park in Auckland on November 19th.

Check out some of the shots below (all photos shot by Ashley Mar).

