It is with a heavy heart that I announced that the seemingly unending Christmas season has officially kicked off. We’re mere days into November and somebody has already contributed a Metallica and Mariah Carey mashup to the mental breakdown-inducing Christmas song canon.

YouTube musician William Maranci has married Mariah Carey’s inescapable Christmas jingle ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ with Metallica’s 1984 opus ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls.’ The result is a jarring fever dream.

I will say that it’s worth listening to in full at least once. Partly because if my day has been ruined I want you all to go down with me. And partly because Maranci has done an excellent job of creating a mashup that keeps you both on your toes and on the precipice of a full-blown anxiety attack.

Check out Metallica x Mariah Carey ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls But It’s All I Want For Christmas Is You:

If you need a palate cleanser afterwards, Little Kruta — a multi-genre orchestra, recently arranged a luscious orchestral version of Metallica’s beloved track, ‘One.’

Recorded in a single day in a “decommissioned Brooklyn church,” this cover of ‘One’ is taken from Little Kruta’s new album Justice, an orchestral reimagination of Metallica’s iconic 1988 album …And Justice For All.

In other news, Metallica bassist Robert Trujilo recently detailed the band’s forthcoming new album, revealing that the follow up to 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is set to be more of a “collaborative” effort.

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Trujilo revealed that the next album will see more contributions from the band as a whole. The last record was predominantly composed by singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich.

“I’m not gonna speak on behalf of the other guys, but to me, it feels like this could be a very collaborative [writing process],” Trujilo said. “And for me personally, I love that. I love that we are in that head space to be more collaborative, and I think that’s very exciting for where we’re at now, the journey we’re about to take, the fact that those doors are opening like that.”