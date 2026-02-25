Metallica are heading to Las Vegas.

The legendary metal band have announced a residency at the Sphere in Vegas. The residency is titled ‘Life Burns Faster’, which takes its name from a lyric from the band’s song “Master of Puppets”.

The concerts, which will take place in two-night sets, will be held on October 1st and 3rd, 15th and 17th, 22nd and 24th, and 29th and 31st.

Just like Metallica’s ‘No Repeat Weekends’, they promise unique setlists featuring live favourites and surprise inclusions between each of the concerts in the two-night sets.

“About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in ’23, I thought, ‘We have to do this; it’s completely uncharted territory!’” the band’s drummer Lars Ulrich shared in a statement. “This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way fuckin’ psyched to go next level!”

The official announcement comes after Howard Stern discussed the possibility of a Metallica residency at the Sphere last year.

“It’s something that we’re looking at, at some point, when the 2026 tour is done,” Ulrich said back then. “I’m not going to bullshit you: I would fucking love to do it, let there be no question about it. It’s not signed, sealed, and delivered, but speaking to me and asking my opinion, I would fucking love to do it.”

During the same interview, however, Ulrich refused to confirm a residency, adding, “but I’m not going to deny it, because we’re all such fans of this venue.”

Ulrich also revealed that he was at the landmark venue on the night it opened with U2’s residency in 2023.

“When they took that stage, I wanted to see it for myself before I saw it on YouTube or read about it,” he said. “I was there, like everybody else that was there that night, I was completely blown away, and felt that was the beginning of another chapter in live performances.”

Find out more about Metallica’s Sphere residency here.