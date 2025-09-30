Metallica’s partnership with Lifeblood encouraging people to donate (and score free, limited-edition merch), has been extended, after a huge initial response.

The band will encourage Aussies to donate blood and plasma at select CBD locations in the weeks before each stop of their upcoming Australian tour. In return, donors will receive a limited-edition Metallica t-shirt designed by the band’s iconic artist Squindo. The one-of-a-kind design features the band’s famous ‘A sea of hearts beat as one’ lyric, encapsulated within a blood drop, as well as a visual nod to Aussie Metallica fans.

The partnership is in conjunction with the band’s foundation All Within My Hands, which is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.

Up to an extra week has been added at each participating CBD donor centre, strictly while stocks last, giving even more Aussies the chance to get the exclusive merch.

Participating centres include Perth Donor Centre from October 25th-November 7th, Adelaide Donor Centre from October 29th-November 11th, Melbourne CBD Donor Centre from November 1st-14th, Brisbane Donor Centre from November 5th-18th, and at the Town Hall and York Street Donor Centres in Sydney from November 8th-21st.

The ‘M72 World Tour’ mark’s Metallica’s first visit to Australia is over a decade – they last played here as headliners of the former Soundwave Festival in 2013.

The current touring lineup features founding members James Hetfield (vocals, guitar) and Lars Ulrich (drums), along with longtime lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, who joined the band in 2003 during the recording of St. Anger.

The band will be supported by Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies for the Australia and New Zealand shows.

This collaboration with Lifeblood builds on Metallica’s global legacy of giving, including its partnership with the American Red Cross.

During the recent US leg of the world tour, Metallica and the All Within My Hands foundation helped the Red Cross collect more than 2,000 blood and platelet donations to save lives through a series of Red Cross x Metallica blood drives and has recently announced an expansion of their partnership.