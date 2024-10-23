Metallica has confirmed that its ‘M72 World Tour’ will visit Australia and New Zealand in November 2025.

This leg of the tour will see Metallica performing in stadiums across Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland. Each show will feature the band at the end of the stadium, including the famous Snake Pit extending from the front of the stage.

The tour kicks off on November 1st in Perth at Optus Stadium, then heads to Adelaide on November 5th at Adelaide Oval. Next, the tour moves to Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on November 8th, followed by Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on November 12th. On November 15th, the band will perform at Accor Stadium in Sydney, wrapping up the tour in Auckland on November 19th at Eden Park.

Supporting acts for the shows in Australia and New Zealand will be Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Monday, November 4th, at 12pm local time, with fan club pre-sales starting on Tuesday, October 29th. For more information on pre-sale times, enhanced experiences, I Disappear Tickets, travel packages, and more, visit http://metallica.lnk.to/M72-AU-NZ-2025.

Metallica is, without question, one of the most popular heavy music acts globally. Formed in 1981, the band has sold over 120 million albums worldwide, generated more than 15 billion streams, collected nine Grammys, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

Last year, they released their 11th studio album, 72 Seasons, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA Chart, marking their eighth album to achieve this in Australia.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The current touring lineup features founding members James Hetfield (vocals, guitar) and Lars Ulrich (drums), along with longtime lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, who joined the band in 2003 during the recording of St. Anger.

Recently, Metallica announced a new leg of their tour, featuring a series of dates across the US from April to June next year.

Metallica 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

General tickets for all shows go on sale Monday, November 4th at 12pm local time

For more info on pre-sale tickets, visit http://metallica.lnk.to/M72-AU-NZ-2025

Friday, November 1st

Optus Stadium, Perth, WA

Tuesday, November 5th

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA

Friday, November 8th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, November 12th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, November 15th

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, November 19th

Eden Park, Auckland, NZ