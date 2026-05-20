Machine Gun Kelly has taken his feud with Yungblud to a new level, with a blistering new comment on social media.

The latest exchange appears to stem from Yungblud’s recent criticism of artists cancelling tours and blaming rising ticket prices on the live music industry climate. MGK, however, accused the singer of hypocrisy in a sharply worded response posted publicly on Instagram.

“You cancelled a tour because you couldn’t sell tickets blamed it on mental health then got paparazzi’d at Nobu the next day Pinocchio,” he wrote. “And your actual tour tickets are still the same price as every other artist. Shut the fuck up your silver spooned preachy wanker.”

Yungblud cancelled dates on his 2025 North American tour last year, citing mental health and exhaustion concerns at the time. The cancellation sparked widespread discussion online about artist burnout, touring economics, and whether some cancellations were also tied to weak ticket sales.

The comments mark the latest chapter in a surprisingly messy public fallout between the two former collaborators and friends. Earlier this month, MGK appeared to reference Yungblud during a performance when discussing artists who “switch up” once fame arrives, fuelling speculation their long-rumoured friendship breakdown had intensified.

The pair were previously close collaborators throughout the late 2010s and early 2020s, working together on tracks including “I Think I’m OKAY” alongside Travis Barker, as well as “Body Bag” and “Acting Like That”. Their friendship frequently played out publicly across social media, interviews, and live performances.