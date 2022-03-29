We’re excited to announce that the next two artists to be highlighted as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series are Mia Rodriguez and Mwanje.

Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing up and coming talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.

Australian singer-songwriter Mia Rodriguez may be just 19-years-old, but the teenager already has a ridiculously impressive resume. Her second single ‘Psycho’ has clocked up over 27 million plays over TikTok and Spotify and has landed herself a global record deal.

And, Rodriguez is far from a one-hit-wonder – she’s racked up over 40M combined global streams on her released songs. Plus, her social media fan base alone is enough to keep her momentum going; she boasts over 2 million followers on TikTok and 174,000 on Instagram.

While 19 may seem young, Rodriguez has actually been gearing up for musical success for years. She first started uploading covers of songs to YouTube at age 12, and by 14 she had over 10,000 followers. Fast forward a few years and Rodriguez scored a record deal with her current label City Pop Records/ Atlantic Records.

Another artist who has recently been thrust into the spotlight is Mwange, whose musical style blends electronic music with R&B. The musician, who was born and raised in Botswana, uses the highs and lows of her transition from adolescence to early adulthood as inspiration in her music.

Each of her biggest hits, including Call 2 the Diaspora, Wild Ones and The Divine, have been thoughtfully crafted from start to finish with no corners cut. Her music videos are just as beautiful as the euphonious sounds that she never fails to deliver.

We spoke to both Mia Rodriguez and Mwanje to get their thoughts on everything from the global pandemic to the driving force behind their music and much more.

Mia Rodriguez

Check out ‘Psycho’ by Mia Rodriguez:

Mia Rodriguez artist page on Apple Music

What is one thing that has helped keep you going during the global pandemic?

Friends, family, music, tiktok and gaming!

Take us through how you developed your music style?

It’s kinda just always been based on my different personas. I’m constantly changing my aesthetic and creating different characters – which I like to take to my music and writing.What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

I guess I push the boundaries a little, which can result in something pretty awesome!Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

Shut Up is such a different song for me, the music video is very dreamy and full of colours, which was so fun to make. I have always been very inspired by K-Pop, so this was definitely my inspo going into it.

The song itself is about being bored and lonely in this sick, sad world but knowing you have yourself at the end of the day and you’re good with this!What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?

1. Artistry

2. Passion

3. Kindness

4. Persistence

5. Resilience

Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?

My great big why is that it has the power to help others when they’re in need of it the most. I love that about music and feel so happy that my music can make someone’s day.



What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?

Releasing more music to the world!

If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

Every Summertime by Niki

What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

I create jewellery!

What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?

It’s huge! Being supported by Apple Music in general is unreal. Up Next is just out of this world and I can’t tell you how grateful I am!

Mwanje

Check out ‘Call 2 The Diaspora’ by Mwanje:

Mwanje artist page on Apple Music

What is one thing that has helped keep you going during the global pandemic?

My family has been very supportive throughout the pandemic and the process of creating my work. Having the comfort of being around family when everything else in the world is beyond our control has been so special.

Take us through how you developed your music style?

My music style is still growing and evolving, but I’m always guided by my need to be honest about where I am and how I perceive the world. I listened to an array of musical genres growing up and have experience in the classical, choral and musical theatre spaces as well. I think these experiences have allowed me to see music as an expressive medium, which translates and fuses across multiple genres.

What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

Everyone has a unique perspective. As long as you are being who you truly are, no matter what side of yourself you’re exploring, your music will be special. Tapping into my culture and musical experiences helps me create what I believe to be unique to me.

Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

Call 2 The Diaspora came to be when my friend and producer Kuzich played the scariest distorted choral sample. I filled the gaps with stacked harmonies, and when he flipped from the sample to my vocals, it sounded so peaceful and angelic. I felt the progression of the looped track would be perfect to tell a story to and the first line, “I took a walk the other day” inspired by Kendrick Lamar came to mind. Everything else poured onto the page as though the story had been waiting to be written. It was one of my most honest and spiritual experiences creating music, I believe that translates in the visual as well.

Call 2 The Diaspora was written at a time when I was observing the links between continental Africans and Africans within the diaspora. It is filled with affirmations that dispel misconceptions and false narratives that divide and damage the way we see ourselves as individuals and as a collective. It is a very healing piece that is inspired by pan africanism and unity that I believe can resonate with anyone across the world.

What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?

Creativity, innovation, a strong sense of identity, a great team and openness to learn.

Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?

Music has always been a safe and familiar space for me. I’ve tried to live a life separate from this world and I always find myself being led back to it. It’s a means to express deep truths and explore the different sides of who I am.

What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?

The standard of artists coming out of Africa right now is absolutely incredible. I’m really excited to be a part of this narrative and to keep growing as an artist. Pushing barriers of sound and visuals is very important to me, there are so many ideas I’d love to execute and people I’d love to work with. I feel like this is the beginning of walking in my purpose and envisioning that makes me deeply happy.

If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

‘Emiliana’ by CKay, ‘Better than Gold’ by Barrington Levy off the ‘The harder they fall’ soundtrack, ‘ACHE’ by Emawk, ‘Fruitflies’ by Gabriel Garzòn-Montano and my upcoming EP, ‘Seasons’.

What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

I started writing this EP at 19. I had just moved to Melbourne from Botswana, I didn’t have a lot of friends yet and I was very lonely but I was able to find peace in writing music. I finished writing the project when I was 21 and I’ve been conceptualising/executing the visuals as a creative director since then. I have gone back and forth on whether I should add more recent music and productions to this project, but I wanted to honor who and where I was at that time by keeping it close to the initial vision. There have been a lot of roadblocks and I’ve learnt a lot along the way, I’m hoping people really connect with me and the music.

What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?

It means there is a place for artists like myself, from different backgrounds who often make unconventional music, to be seen, heard and appreciated. As an emerging artist, this is such an honour!

