The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic Michael has been officially delayed.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the news during the company’s Q4 2025 earnings call, according to Variety.

The film, starring Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in his screen debut, is now expected to drop after April 1st, 2026.

“In regard to our Michael Jackson biopic, we’re excited about the 3½ hours of amazing footage from producer Graham King and director Antoine Fuqua, and we will be announcing a definitive release strategy & timing in the next few weeks,” Feltheimer said during the call.

He added, “I would note that it is likely we will move Michael out of the fiscal year which will impact fiscal ’26 financial results but will bolster an already strong fiscal ’27 slate’.”

This confirms earlier reports the release would be pushed back from its original October 3, 2025 date. There’s also talk the biopic might be split into two films, given the hefty 3½ hours of footage already in the can.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Despite being a major highlight at last year’s Lionsgate CinemaCon presentation, no footage was shown at this year’s event. While principal photography wrapped in May 2024, John Logan’s script is currently undergoing revisions ahead of planned reshoots.

With a budget around $155 million, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast. Colman Domingo and Nia Long play Jackson’s parents Joe and Katherine, while Miles Teller takes on Jackson’s attorney John Branca.

Larenz Tate appears as Motown founder Berry Gordy, Laura Harrier plays music exec Suzanne de Passe, and Kat Graham is Diana Ross. Other cast members include Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson, Liv Symone as Gladys Knight, Kevin Shinick as Dick Clark, and Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones.

Sampson’s role as Jones is key. The legendary producer first met Jackson when he was just 12, leading to the creation of three of Michael’s most iconic albums: Off the Wall (1979), Thriller (1982), and Bad (1987).

Produced by Graham King, who also produced Bohemian Rhapsody, and directed by Antoine Fuqua, Lionsgate is set to announce a clearer release plan in the coming weeks.