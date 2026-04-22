Family members of Michael Jackson are speaking out as debate intensifies over the newly released biopic Michael.

Their reactions range from praise for Jaafar Jackson’s performance to questions about the absence of key figures from the family – most notably Janet Jackson.

As reported by Variety, LaToya Jackson addressed the omission directly, revealing that Janet had been approached about being portrayed in the film but ultimately chose not to participate. “She was asked and she kindly declined so you have to respect her wishes,” LaToya said, while noting she would have preferred to see the full family represented on screen.

The absence has become a focal point in wider conversations around the film, which is already under scrutiny for how it navigated the more controversial chapters of Michael Jackson’s life. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced in part by Michael’s estate, the film covers the King of Pop’s life from 10-year-old member of the Jackson 5 through to the apex of his popularity – somewhere around 1988, when he was 30 years old and touring behind the epochal album Bad.

Originally, the film extended further into the future, addressing the shocking 1993 accusations of child molestation levied against Michael and the subsequent investigation. However, lawyers from the Jackson Estate found that a settlement with one accuser had precluded any depiction or mention of them in a film. The discovery meant a new third act had to be developed, requiring 22 days of reshoots at the cost of $15-20 million.

Per Variety, despite wishing “everybody” was in the movie, LaToya praised Jaafar’s performance.

“Oh my gosh, I have to tell you that Jaafar was absolutely fabulous,” she said. “I’m sure you’ve seen the movie and you know how wonderful he is, how we all forget and think that we’re watching Mike. It’s like, ‘Oh, I forgot this is Jaafar.’”

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Meanwhile, Michael’s nephew Taj Jackson, son of Jackson 5 member Tito, took gleeful aim at the media, saying they can no longer “control the narrative anymore of who Michael Jackson truly was”, Variety reported. He wrote: “The public gets to watch this movie… they will decide for themselves. And you can’t handle that.”

“Can’t wait ‘till some critics have to eat crow,” Taj Jackson continued. “And yes I will be that petty.”