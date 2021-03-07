Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Cleveland rocker and radio star Michael Stanley has passed away at age 72, after a seven month battle with lung cancer.

A legend of Northeast Ohio in the ’70s and ’80s, he became known nationally for his radio hit ‘He Can’t Love You,’ in 1981. It was the biggest hit for the Michael Stanley Band when it hit Number 33 on the Billboard 100. Follow up song, ‘My Town,’ also hit the top 40 spot, as reported by Variety.

Later, he became known for hosting the afternoon drive and as a Saturday morning host on 98.5 WNCX. He would go on to remain at the station for 30 years, ending his career there only recently as ill health took over.

On television, he was well acclaimed, having won 11 Emmy awards, as co-host of WJW Channel 8′s PM Magazine from 1987 to 1990. He spent another year on Cleveland tonight, and parodied himself on the Drew Carey show.

Radio station 98.5 WNCX posted a letter written by the singer before his death.

Stanley wrote, “If you’re reading this then I am off to catch up with that big club tour in the sky.”

He continued to thank the friends and family in his journey, and ended with his career catchphrase, “It’s your world…pay attention!”

Michael Stanley's special farewell message to you🎸 pic.twitter.com/7shKkBJBjd — WNCX-FM 🎸 (@985WNCX) March 6, 2021

He also gave the classic advice of how enjoying a profession can make you forget it isn’t work.

“Somebody once said that if you love your job then it’s not really work,” he said. “And if that’s true (and I definitely think it is) then I have been happily out of work for over fifty years!”

KISS singer Paul Stanley, who uncannily shared the late singer’s surname, also posted his respects on Twitter.

RIP MICHAEL STANLEY… No relation to me, was a Cleveland legend. A musician & songwriter who could pack arenas. He then transitioned into a radio personality. A bright light & warm soul. His letter to his fans before his death says it all. Such grace. https://t.co/GFRBwQjDqh — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 6, 2021

Check out ‘He Can’t Love You’ by Michael Stanley Band: