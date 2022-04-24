Mick Jagger has heaped praise upon fellow artists Machine Gun Kelly and YUNGBLUD, declaring that the duo are bringing rock music to “life” for the new generation.

Speaking to Swedish radio station P4 recently, the Rolling Stones frontman declared (via The Independent) that he believes that both musos have brought a new energy to the genre.

“In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around,” Jagger said, adding, “Now there are a few.”

He continued: “You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.”

Later in the interview, Jagger also shut down talk of the Stones calling it quits following their UK and European 60th anniversary tour, due to kick off in June.

“I am not planning it to be the last tour. I love being on tour,” Jagger said. “I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it.”

He went on: “I enjoy going out there on stage and doing my stuff. That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening.”

It’s no secret that the legendary rocker has a blast on tour, as he also recently revealed that he goes as far as to learn different languages when heading off on international tours.

The Rolling Stones star’s first language is English, but he’s also fluent in French and can speak German and Spanish.

“Usually at the [international] concerts, I do the languages. But I have to learn them like a parrot!”

