Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line, a new documentary about the titular Australian rock band, is set to premiere at the Sydney Film Festival.

As per Variety Australia, the film will open the festival with a gala event at the State Theatre on June 5th, marking the start of the festival which will continue until June 16th.

Directed by Paul Clarke and produced by Carolina Sorensen, the documentary is a Blink TV and Beyond Entertainment production. It received principal production funding from Screen Australia and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, with additional support from Screen NSW, Sony Music Entertainment, and Sony Music Publishing. Roadshow Films will handle the Australian theatrical distribution.

Midnight Oil, affectionately known as ‘The Oils’ to their fans, have been a major band in the Aussie music industry for over 45 years, celebrated for their politically charged music and activism across anthems like “US Forces”, “Beds Are Burning”, and “Blue Sky Mine”.

The documentary aims to capture the essence of Midnight Oil, not only as musicians but as pivotal cultural figures in Australia. According to Sydney Film Festival director Nashen Moodley, the film is “observant of Australian politics and culture, and fearless in calling out environmental and racial issues.” Moodley described the documentary as a timely film that reflects the spirit of an era that significantly influenced Australia’s cultural and political landscapes.

Mikael Borglund, one of the executive producers, emphasized the band’s role in challenging and reshaping cultural narratives.

“’Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line’ is a film for our time. Observant of Australian politics and culture, and fearless in calling out environmental and racial issues, ‘The Oils’ maintained their relevance for over 40 years by writing and performing music with global resonance. Featuring timeless anthems, we cannot wait for audiences to witness the power and the passion behind the legend that is Midnight Oil,” Borglund said.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The full program for the 71st Sydney Film Festival will be unveiled next month, promising a diverse range of films and documentaries, but Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line is set to be a highlight, offering an in-depth look at one of Australia’s most influential rock bands and their enduring legacy in music and activism.