Miley Cyrus is revealing her inspirations for her new music, including Metallica, ahead of her forthcoming album.

Just last month Miley Cyrus released the first single, ‘Midnight Sky’ for her upcoming album. Based on this new single we can assume that this new album will be of the rock persuasion.

“I think the first single comes with a lot of pressure because it does kind of show everyone where you’re going. But again, in my sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica. So my record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence,” she said in an interwview with French radio station NRJ.

Miley has been performing rock songs for a while now with a cover of the Temple of the Dog song ‘Say Hello 2 Heaven’ in January last year. Metallica drummer, Lars Ulrich complemented Miley Cyrus on Instagram for that performance with, “Still stunned by your next level version of ‘Say Hello 2 Heaven’ for Chris! Beyond inspiring.”

Later in 2019 she performed at Glastonbury, one of the world’s largest music festivals. She sang ‘Party In The USA’, along with ‘Old Town Road’ accompanied by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. She also surprised fans with a cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

‘Nothing Else Matters’ appears on Metallica’s self titled LP from 1991. She is now opening up about her inspirations for her over her life and in her new music. Miley Cryus also said how she is making music that is reflective of her, what she is listening to and what feels right.

On the Zach Sang Show she shared, “I actually used making this record as a threat to my team at one point. Like, after the last record, I was like, ‘Listen, I’m gonna try pop one more time and if I feel like I just can’t sleep at night with it, I’m gonna make a rock record.’ And they were like, ‘Well, then why are you waiting, you never wait, just do it,’ and so I was like, ‘You’re right. I don’t know, I don’t know why I’m, like, threatening you with a record that feels like the right next step to me.’”

Check out Miley Cyrus’ cover of Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’: