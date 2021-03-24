Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Once upon a time – way before she swung naked on a wrecking ball or smoked a joint on stage – Miley Cyrus was best known for playing the lead role on the pure and wholesome Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel.

To mark 15 years since she first took to our TVs as Hannah Montana, Cyrus took to Instagram with a sweet letter penned out on Hannah Montana stationary to honour the show that launched her career.

“It’s been a while. 15 years to be exact,” she began the letter.

Hannah Montana sees Cyrus play two roles and living a double life – one of the roles is as herself as Miley Cyrus, and another as Hannah Montana, a famous pop star for which she sports a blonde wig.

“Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the. I didn’t know then … that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine but millions of people around the world,” Cyrus continues, making reference to the first ever scene of the show which aired on March 24, 2006.

In the letter Cyrus acknowledges that taking the role of Hannah Montana completely changed her life forever.

“I couldn’t have imagined when taping myself singing, “I love Rock n’ Roll” against a white wall in my mums friends kitchen in Nashville, TN, the name typed in the marquee style letters on the front of a first draft script would make my wildest dreams a reality,” she wrote.

“Hannah, I hope you hear me and believe those words are true. You have all my love and utmost gratitude. Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor. I am indebted not only to you, Hannah, but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty and deepest appreciation until the end. With all sincerity, I say, thank you!” Cyrus finished the letter with.

Though the 15 year anniversary of the show’s pilot episode was 24th March, 2021, Hannah Montana filmed for six years with the show wrapping on 16th January 2011. The official Hannah Montana Twitter account took to the platform to point this out.

“Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade,” the account tweeted.

In a weird Miley-esque twist, Miley may have also revealed Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s baby’s name, which was previously thought to be Willa.

Both Jonas and Turner took to Instagram to share a story of story of a star statue made out of flowers which was clearly sent to celebrate the Hannah Montana anniversary. Eagle eyed fans also spotted a card on the statue and zoomed in to decipher the writing.

“To Joe and Sophie: It was so sweet of you to name your daughter after me! Sending all my love to little miss Hannah Montana! Love, Hannah Montana,” the card reads.

Neither of the parents have confirmed that their daughter’s name is Willa, so whether Hannah Montana’s just blown up Jonas and Turner’s secret or whether she’s just fucking with us is yet to be determined.