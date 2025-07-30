Miley Cyrus has revealed she’s planning something “really, really special” to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, the Disney series that launched her career in March 2006.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio (as per Rolling Stone), Cyrus expressed her desire to create a meaningful tribute to the show that transformed her into a global sensation. “I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today,” she explained. “Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me.”

However, Cyrus has remained tight-lipped about specific details, keeping her plans under wraps much like her character once concealed her pop star identity behind a blonde wig.

Cyrus’s relationship with her Hannah Montana past has evolved significantly over the years. Where she once viewed the character as something “impossible to shed,” she now embraces it as an integral part of her journey. “It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed,” she reflected. “And now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood, but I’ve now been as kind of integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself.”

Cyrus has previously confirmed she has no current desire to tour, making a concert celebration unlikely. This suggests her anniversary plans may take a different form entirely, potentially involving new recordings or special releases.

Hannah Montana‘s cultural impact extends far beyond Cyrus herself, influencing a generation of young artists.

The series, which premiered with “Lilly, Do You Want to Know a Secret?” on March 24th, 2006, introduced audiences to Miley Stewart’s double life as an ordinary teenager and global pop sensation.

Cyrus previously marked the show’s 10th anniversary in 2016 with a heartfelt Instagram post, acknowledging the disconnect she felt from her younger self whilst expressing eternal gratitude for the opportunities the role provided.