Militarie Gun are playing their first-ever headline shows in Australia.

The Los Angeles-based punk band will hit the road this June and July, fresh off their performances at Coachella in April.

Starting their tour in Queensland, they’ll kick things off at Vinnies Dive on the Gold Coast on June 28th, followed by a performance at Brisbane’s The Outpost on June 30th. They’ll then head to Victoria, where they’re scheduled to play at The Gaso in Collingwood, Melbourne on July 2nd and at the Barwon Heads Hotel on July 3rd. From there, they’ll move on to New South Wales, with a show at Newcastle’s King Street on July 7th before wrapping up at Sydney’s iconic venue The Lansdowne on July 9th.

Additionally, the band will join Hockey Dad as special guests on tour in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Each show will feature a double support lineup. Special guests Blindgirls and Shock Value will join the tour at the Gold Coast and Brisbane shows, Geld and Human Noise are set to join in Melbourne and Barwon Heads, and dust and Antenna will provide support in Newcastle and Sydney.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Tuesday, May 21st at 10 am local time. For full tour details, visit secretsounds.com.

Led by vocalist Ian Shelton, Militarie Gun will be touring with their debut full-length, Life Under the Gun, released in 2023. The 12-track record blends the aggression of hardcore with massive hooks and includes singles “Do It Faster” and “Very High and Never Fucked Up Once”.

MILITARIE GUN 2024 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Tickets on sale Tuesday, May 21st (10am local time)

For complete tour & ticket information, visit: secretsounds.com

Friday, June 28th

Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast

with special guests Blindgirls & Shock Value

Sunday, June 30th

The Outpost, Brisbane

with special guests Blindgirls & Shock Value

Tuesday July 2nd

The Gaso, Melbourne

with special guests Geld & Human Noise

Wednesday, July 3rd

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads

with special guests Geld & Human Noise

Sunday, July 7th

King Street, Newcastle

with special guests dust & Antenna

Tuesday, July 9th

The Lansdowne, Sydney

with special guests dust & Antenna