Hockey Dad is hitting the road for an Australian tour, promising some of their biggest shows yet.

The indie rock duo’s tour aligns with the release of their upcoming album Rebuild Repeat, set to drop on June 14th, arriving four years after their hit record Brain Candy.

They’ll kick off the tour in Perth on Friday, June 21st at The Rechabite, then head to Adelaide on Saturday, June 22nd at Hindley Street Music Hall. From there, they’ll move to Brisbane on Saturday, June 29th at The Fortitude Music Hall, followed by Melbourne on July 5th at Margaret Court Arena, before wrapping up in Sydney on Saturday, July 6th at the Hordern Pavilion.

Joining Hockey Dad for the Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney shows will be LA punk rock band Militarie Gun. Additionally, Melbourne’s own indie rock band, The Belair Lip Bombs, will be on board for all dates.

Tickets for all shows will be available for purchase starting at 10 am on Thursday, February 29th. Pre-sale tickets are up for grabs for Mastercard cardholders and My Live Nation members from Tuesday, February 27th, at 10 am until Thursday, February 29th, at 9 am. For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au.

Hockey Dad, hailing from Windang, New South Wales, is a duo consisting of drummer Billy Fleming and vocalist/guitarist Zach Stephenson. Over the past decade, they’ve released an EP and three albums.

Reflecting on their growth as performers, Zach shared, “The feeling on stage playing remains the same over all this time. It’s just deep trust and brotherhood. These new songs sound very different live, Moshers fear not! Come hang out at a show. Sing some songs, see friends and make friends.”

The upcoming album, Rebuild Repeat, shows the duo exploring new sounds while staying true to their signature style. Their latest single, “Base Camp”, is a breezy melodic pop song that still retains that classic Hockey Dad vibe.

Rebuild Repeat follows their last album, Brain Candy, which reached #2 on the ARIA charts in 2020.

Currently in the midst of a tour in the USA and Canada, they’re looking forward to bringing their music back to Australia in June.

Hockey Dad’s “Base Camp” is out now.

Hockey Dad 2024 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale Thursday February 29 at 10am

Mastercard pre-sale: Tuesday 27th February at 10am – Thursday 29th February at 9am

Live Nation pre-sale: Tuesday 27th February at 10am – Thursday 29th February at 9am

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au

Friday June 21st

The Rechabite, Perth w/ The Belair Lip Bombs



Saturday June 22nd

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide w/ The Belair Lip Bombs

Saturday June 29th

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane w/ Militarie Gun and The Belair Lip Bombs

Friday July 5th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne w/ Militarie Gun and The Belair Lip Bombs

Saturday July 6th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney w/ Militarie Gun and The Belair Lip Bombs