Missy Higgins will be performing at A Day on the Green for three final encore performances of her sold-out ‘The Second Act Tour.’

Higgins will take the stage at the festival in Mount Cotton, Bowral, and Barossa Valley this November and December.

Higgins has spent the past five months touring Australia, celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Sound of White. During the show, she performs the entire album after an opening set featuring songs from her upcoming release, The Second Act, due out September 6th.

The encore shows will be held at Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD, on November 23rd; Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW, on November 30th; and Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA, on December 7th. These mark her first time headlining A Day on the Green since 2006.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 3rd, at 11am local time via Ticketmaster, with A Day on the Green, Frontier Touring members, and AAMI customers’ presales beginning Friday, August 30th, at 11am local time.

Higgins will be joined by special guest Kate Miller-Heidke in Bowral and the Barossa Valley, and Dan Sultan in Mount Cotton, with Ruby Fields joining for all three shows.

These will be some of Higgin’s biggest headlining shows since 2005 when The Sound of White was at its peak, capping off a remarkable year that includes her upcoming induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in November.

“I never imagined it would take me most of 2024 to do this Australian tour,” Higgins says, “but it’s been such a great experience on every level that I’m glad the band and I will get to share it a few more times with all these big crowds. There have been lots of fans posting about how disappointed they were to miss out on getting a chance to see this two-act show so now they’ll have no excuse!”

Missy Higgins 2024 A Day on the Green Shows

Saturday, November 23rd

Sirromet Wines,Mount Cotton QLD

with special guests Dan Sultan and Ruby Fields

Saturday, November 30th

Centennial Vineyards, Bowral NSW

with special guests Kate Miller-Heidke and Ruby Fields