MJ Lenderman will release his new album this year.

One of the brightest rising stars of the indie music world will share Manning Fireworks on September 6th, which will feature his new single, “She’s Leaving You”.

The track, which you can listen to below, finds the North Carolina musician poignantly grappling with a cheating husband’s midlife crisis. “Go rent a Ferrari / And sing the blues,” as he sings.

Lenderman notably also performs in acclaimed indie rock band Wednesday, and his bandmate, Karly Hartzman, sings backup on “She’s Leaving You”, with producer Alex Farrar helping out on piano.

The accompanying music video, directed by Whitmer Thomas and Clay Tatum, sees Lenderman and his band, the Wind, perform the track at a talent show, only to be overshadowed by a coterie of peculiar acts – a juggler, magician, cherrleaders, speed eater, interpretive dancer, and more. Who’d be an indie musician?

Manning Fireworks will be Lenderman’s fourth studio album and his first for ANTI-. It’s the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2022 breakout album, Boat Songs, which earned widespread acclaim from critics.

Alongside his new single, Lenderman’s forthcoming album will also feature “Rudolph”, which was one of the best singles of 2023. Last year also saw the release of his live album, And the Wind (Live and Loose!).

Lenderman has several shows in his home country coming up, including appearances at the Logan Square Arts Festival in Chicago this weekend and the Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, in September. He’ll follow those dates with a UK and European tour in support of Manning Fireworks in November.

MJ Lenderman’s “She’s Leaving You” is out now. Manning Fireworks is out September 6th via ANTI-.

Manning Fireworks Tracklist:

1. “Manning Fireworks”

2. “Joker Lips”

3. “Rudolph”

4. “Wristwatch”

5. “She’s Leaving You”

6. “Rip Torn”

7. “You Don’t Know the Shape I’m In”

8. “On My Knees”

9. “Bark at the Moon”