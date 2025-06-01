Pop duo and hip-hop MKTO have announced their first Australian shows after a hiatus from major touring.

The multi-platinum pair of Malcolm Kelley and Tony Oller have confirmed a show in Melbourne and Sydney on October 30th and 31st, respectively.

Their connection with Australia stretches back to their 2012 debut single, “Thank You”, which became one of four singles to break into the ARIA Top 40. But the single would be eclipsed by another track from their 2012 eponymous album, the worldwide hit “Classic”.

The album would go on to hit No. 1 on the ARIA Album Charts and lead to them performing their smash hit on stage with Taylor Swift during her ‘1989 World Tour’.

Both Kelley and Oller said they were excited to return Down Under after an extended time away.

“It’s been a minute since we’ve been back,” said Kelley. “We’ve always had a lot of love for Australia.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“We are so excited to get back down under and perform again!’ Oller added.

Despite their meteoric rise, the duo haven’t released a follow-up album and only dropped a handful of non-album singles up until their 2020 song, “How Much”, marked the start of an ongoing five-year drought of new music.

However, the ongoing success of their first album has meant MKTO have maintained a monthly listener count of more than 8.5 million on Spotify.

Their return to the stage follows a resurgence of popularity on TikTok, with Kelley and Oller also confirming a series of festival, fair, and college performances in the US.

Pre-sale tickets are available from 10am AEST on Wednesday, June 4th. General tickets are available from 10am the following day.

For more information on tickets, click here.

MKTO 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Thursday October 30th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

TICKETS

Friday October 31st

The Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

TICKETS