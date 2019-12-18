Just a few weeks after its first lineup dropped, Brisbane’s Mojo Burning festival has just expanded with some mighty new additions.

Late last month, the return of Brisbane’s Mojo Burning festival was confirmed, with a stunning array of artists set to delight fans of blues, psych rock, and stoner rock.

Back for its seventh year, the 2020 lineup boasted international heavyweights Temples and Kadavar, while Steve Smyth capped off a trio of headliners that only served as a taster of a stunning bill of phenomenal acts.

Now though, the lineup has expanded once again, with Swedish hard rock legends Deville set to make an appearance on their first trip to the country.

It doesn’t even come close to ending there, with Queensland’s Fight Ibis adding their presence, while blues and roots troubadour Minnie Marks joins in alongside Sydney’s Born Lion, Melbourne’s Pseudo Mind Hive, and Perth’s Giant Dwarf – just to name a few.

Check out ‘Lava’ by Deville:

“Really looking forward to Deville hitting Australian shores for Mojo Burning in what is our biggest ever year for international band inclusions with Temples, Deville and Barcelona-based Steve Smyth all on the bill,” explained festival organiser Christian Tryhorn of Beats Cartel.

“We’ve scoured the globe and the country for the best genre lineup we can at the most economical festival price, see you there!”

Featuring 30 bands across three stages and 10 hours, Mojo Burning is also set to host a series of live band pathway heats across Brisbane and the Gold Coast through February giving two more local bands the opportunity to join the stacked offering.

Limited slots are available, so be sure to get in contact now to be in with a chance to rub shoulders with some of the world’s finest.

Tickets to next year’s event are on sale now, but be quick! With previous years selling out, you can be sure that they won’t last too long, so make sure you don’t miss out.

Check out ‘Woolly Bop’ by Fight Ibis:

Mojo Burning VII 2020

Deville (SWE)

Fight Ibis (QLD)

Minnie Marks (NSW)

Born Lion (NSW)

Pseudo Mind Hive (QLD)

The Royal Artillery (QLD)

A Gazillion Angry Mexicans (VIC)

Giant Dwarf (QLD)

Victor Bravo (QLD)

Mage (WA)

Gus (QLD)

Joining…

Temples (UK)

Kadavar (GER)

Steve Smyth

Astrodeath (NSW)

Battesnake (NSW)

The Black Armada (QLD)

Blue Savannah Underworld (QLD)

Boing Boing (QLD)

Era Lee (NSW)

Fuzz Toads (WA)

Hobo Magic (QLD)

Marshall OKell (NSW)

Magenta Voyeur (QLD)

Rick Dangerous & The Silkie Bantams (NSW)

Smoking Martha (QLD)

Space Carbonara (NSW)

Plus Mojo Burning Live Pathway Winners

Saturday, March 28th, 2020

The Woolly Mammoth/Ivory Tusk, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets on sale now