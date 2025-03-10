Montell Fish is set to make his highly anticipated return to Australia, bringing his spellbinding live show to four cities in May 2025 as part of ‘The Dream Deer Tour‘.

The Pittsburgh-born artist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist will hit Brisbane, Melbourne (for two nights), and Sydney, offering fans a rare opportunity to experience his ethereal soundscapes in an intimate live setting.

Since his breakout in 2021 with the viral hit “fall in love with you”, Montell Fish has continued to wow audiences with his deeply introspective, genre-defying music. His ability to weave themes of love, faith, and personal transformation into haunting, minimalist productions has earned him a devoted fanbase and critical acclaim.

Tracks like “HOTEL”, “Bathroom”, “Destroy Myself Just for You”, and “i wanna love you all night long” have locked his reputation as an artist who blurs the lines between gospel, alternative R&B, and experimental soul.

Montell Fish’s live performances are known for their dreamlike atmosphere, raw emotional delivery, and deeply personal storytelling, creating an experience that feels more like stepping into his world than just attending a concert. With his unique ability to strip back production and let his vulnerable lyricism take centre stage, these shows are expected to be a rare chance for Australian fans to connect with his music on an even deeper level.

The tour marks Montell Fish’s first visit to Australian shores in several years, and given the devoted following he’s amassed since his last tour, tickets are expected to sell fast.

Tickets will be available from Friday, March 14th, at 10am local time, following an exclusive Frontier Member pre-sale on Wednesday, March 12th, at 10am local time.

Tickets and full tour details can be found at Frontier Touring.

Montell Fish 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Friday, May 9th – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (Lic. All Ages)

Saturday, May 10th – The Forum, Melbourne (18+)

Sunday, May 11th – The Forum, Melbourne (18+)

Tuesday, May 13th – Enmore Theatre, Sydney (Lic. All Ages)