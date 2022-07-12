After several huge albums and unexpected TikTok success, Mother Mother are finally heading to Australia and New Zealand for a headline tour next year.

Beginning in Auckland on February 15th, the Canadian favourites will then visit Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, before finishing the tour in Perth on February 22nd (see full dates below).

“We feel so very lucky to be able to tour the world doing what we love,” the band’s frontman Ryan Guldemond says. “We haven’t been to Australia and New Zealand yet as a band, so we are beyond excited to play for our fans there, who have been incredibly supportive and patient. We can’t wait!”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 15th at 1pm local time. My Live Nation members can secure tickets in the My Live Nation presale from Wednesday, July 13th at 1pm local time until Friday, July 15th at 12pm local time.

Over 15 years into their career, the Canadian indie rockers now find themselves as one of the most streamed bands in the world. They saw older hits such as ‘Hayloft’ and ‘Arms Tonite’ become embraced on TikTok in 2020, particularly by LGBTQ+ communities on the platform, unveiling Mother Mother’s musical power to a new generation.

The hashtag #mothermother now has over 400 million views on TikTok, and the band have since found themselves being covered by Rolling Stone and appearing on late night TV. Their eight studio album, Inside, came out last year to positive reviews.

Mother Mother 2023 Australian and New Zealand Tour

General tickets on sale Friday, July 15th (1pm local time)

My Live Nation presale from Wednesday, July 13th (1pm local time) until Friday, July 15th (12pm local time)

Wednesday, February 15th

The Tuning Fork, Auckland, NZ

Friday, February 17th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 18th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, February 20th

The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, February 22nd

Amplifier, Perth, WA