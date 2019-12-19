Mötley Crue is looking to kickstart their hearts, getting help from a personal trainer and a nutritionist to improve the nature of their live performances.

With a massive co-headlining tour with Def Leppard and Poison looking to be one of 2020’s biggest events, The Crue seem to be pulling out all the stops, including “some of them” hiring a personal trainer and nutritionist to prepare for the summer shows.

That’s what Crue manager Allen Kovac has said in a recent conversation with Fox Business about the band’s reunion tour and Netlflix biopic The Dirt, which was apparently seen by “tens of millions of people.”

“The most relevant statement is that global film, with a global internet and global streaming, is the future,” he says. “When I go to Amazon, I can see a Mötley Crue book, I can see a Mötley Crue documentary, I can see a Mötley Crue live show, I can see the fact that they got a film, they got CDs out and they got streaming and they’re selling merchandise. So to me, managers and artists should move into 2020 and out of 1999, and so should record companies. You can’t make music in quarters. You can’t develop an artist in a quarter. It takes a couple of years, sometimes a lot more.”

Kovac also responded to recent criticism of singer Vince Neil, who became a meme with a viral performance of ‘Kickstart My Heart.’ “Some of them are working with a trainer, some of them are working with a nutritionist to make themselves the best they can be,” Kovac claims.

Though he didn’t spill the beans on who is and isn’t with a trainer, he did also mention this: “Let’s see what Vince sings like and looks like when the tour goes out.”

Nikki Sixx later added in a tweet, “A lot of people don’t understand to lose fat and gain muscle you need to eat more food mixed with the right kind of cardio and strength training. If you are starving your body is gonna hold onto fat and eat the muscle. I eat 2500 macro balanced calories a day. I eat all day.”