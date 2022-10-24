Seminal Seattle band Mudhoney are coming to Australia in 2023 for their first shows in the country since 2014.

Formed in 1988, the four-piece soon established themselves as one of the most acclaimed bands of the early 90’s grunge explosion. They became closely associated with iconic record label Sub Pop, who also boasted other iconic Washington State bands like Soundgarden and Nirvana on their roster at the time.

They never quite gained the fame of some of their contemporaries, but they maintained a strong cult following and the admiration of their peers, particularly during the time when the American underground scene crossed over with the mainstream. And throughout their career, the band have remained politically aware, proudly individual, and always fiercely contrarian.

Mudhoney have released over 10 albums throughout three decades of consistent output, with a new studio album in the works for next year.

For their first Australian shows in nine years, Mudhoney will undergo a huge tour across the country, including some festival dates.

Beginning in Coolangatta on Friday, April 14th, they’ll then perform 13 other shows throughout the months of April and May, culminating in Margaret River on Friday, May 5th (see full dates below). Tickets for the tour are on sale now via Press Play Presents.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Classic Rock Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Mudhoney 2023 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale now via pressplaypresents.com

Friday, April 14th

The Cooly, Coolangatta, QLD

Saturday, April 15th

The Northern, Byron Bay, NSW

Sunday, April 16th

The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, April 20th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, April 21st

Gumball Festival, Bedford, NSW

Saturday, April 22nd

UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW

Sunday, April 23rd

Kambri at ANU, Canberra, ACT

Thursday, April 27th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, April 28th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Saturday, April 29th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Sunday, April 30th

Cherry Rock, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, May 3rd

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, May 4th

The Rosemount, Perth, WA

Friday, May 5th

The River, Margaret River, WA