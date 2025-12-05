Mumford & Sons have added a new show to their 2026 Australia and New Zealand tour following “extraordinary” demand.

The English folk-rock band announced their tour earlier this week, making their return to these shores next April and May, taking them to arenas in Melbourne on April 25th, Sydney on April 29th, and Auckland on May 2nd. The tour follows their sold-out, one-night-only show at the Sydney Opera House earlier this year.

The Grammy Award winning group have added a second Melbourne date to meet the overwhelming demand for tickets, set for Friday, April 24th, at Rod Laver Arena.

Tickets to all shows are on sale now — see here.

They’re touring in support of their forthcoming sixth studio album, Prizefighter, out February 13th via Gentlemen of the Road/Island Records. The record was co-produced with The National’s Aaron Dessner and features guest appearances from Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton, and more.

Arriving just months after 2025’s Rushmere, Prizefighter finds the band in a remarkably prolific, re-energised phase, and these shows will give fans the first chance to experience the new songs alongside the anthems that have defined their career.

Mumford & Sons will be joined by rising Australian folk outfit Folk Bitch Trio, who are coming off their biggest career year to date. The Melbourne-born indie folk group found time during their busy touring schedule for an intimate Rolling Stone AU/NZ In My Room session earlier this year — watch it in full here.

MUMFORD & SONS 2026 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Friday, April 24th (NEW SHOW)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, April 25th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, April 29th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 2nd

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ