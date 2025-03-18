Mumford & Sons have hinted that they’ll be coming back to Australia very soon.

The news was revealed at the conclusion of the UK outfit’s exclusive show at the Sydney Opera House on Monday night (March 17th) in support of their forthcoming album, Rushmere.

Before performing the final song of the night, frontman Marcus Mumford told the sold out crowd: “Thank you, we’ll be back next year.”

The band’s return to Australia will presumably be a full blown tour in support of the new record, due out on Friday March 28th.

Rushmere, named after the south-west London pond where the group originally hung out, marks Mumford & Sons’ first new album in seven years and also the first since the departure of guitarist and banjoist Winston Marshall in 2021.

The album was made over the past couple years, with the band calling this period “the most prolific two years we’ve ever had” in a short statement on Instagram.

“We have a lot of songs to share with you… and it all begins where we started, really, with Rushmere.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Mumford & Sons recorded Rushmere with producer Dave Cobb at RCA Studio A in Nashville, as well as in Savannah, Georgia and at Mumford’s own studio in Devon, England.

Following their Mercury Prize-nominated debut, Sigh No More, released in 2009, Mumford & Sons achieved global recognition which includes two Grammys, a Brit Award, an ARIA, millions of records sold and over two billion Spotify streams across their top three songs alone.

Mumford & Sons will kick off a US tour this week at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium before heading to the UK and Europe through to the end of 2025.

Keep an eye on Rolling Stone AU/NZ for a full recap of the Sydney Opera House performance.

Rushmere Track List

1. “Malibu”

2. “Caroline”

3. “Rushmere”

4. “Monochrome”

5. “Truth”

6. “Where It Belongs”

7. “Anchor”

8. “Surrender”

9. “Blood On The Page” (feat. Madison Cunningham)

10. “Carry On”