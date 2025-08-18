The Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash has reached full capacity, with nearly 15,000 people set to attend this week. The milestone makes it the largest ticketed music festival ever held in remote Australia.

The three-day camping event runs from August 21st–23rd on Belmont Station, located 9km north of Silverton and 35km from Broken Hill in far-west New South Wales. Now in its fourth year, the festival has grown into a major outback music event.

Festival Director Greg Donovan, who also oversees the Birdsville Big Red Bash through the Outback Music Festival Group, attributes the success to a proven formula combining iconic Australian music with stark natural beauty and distinctive outback character. “We’re officially at full capacity – with nearly 15,000 people from all walks of life already making their way to the Mundi Mundi Plains ready to rock the Outback later this week,” Donovan said.

The 2025 lineup showcases an all-Australian roster spanning multiple generations, headlined by established acts including Missy Higgins, Hoodoo Gurus, The Cat Empire, and Birds of Tokyo. Legacy performers The Angels, Kasey Chambers, Kate Ceberano, and Leo Sayer complete the headline tier, whilst more than two dozen supporting acts ensure broad generational appeal.

Notable inclusions feature Chocolate Starfish, Brad Cox, Rose Tattoo, Ross Wilson, Shannon Noll, Pierce Brothers, Thirsty Merc, Dragon, and Mi-Sex. The festival also presents “Ziggy – 50 Years of David Bowie” starring Iota, alongside Jeff Duff, Steve Balbi and Bryden Stace. Additional performers include 19Twenty, Chantoozies, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Mick Thomas and Headliners, plus local acts Leroy Johnson and the Waterbag Bag Band and Tha Boiz.

Beyond musical performances, the festival has cultivated a reputation for unconventional attractions. The Nutbush City Limits world record dance-off and the Mundi Undie Run raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctors Service, whilst additional experiences range from morning yoga sessions to camel and helicopter rides, dunny door painting, and outdoor cinema screenings.

This year’s event particularly emphasises its Mad Max heritage, incorporating themed activities that reference Furiosa, George Miller’s latest franchise instalment filmed on the actual festival grounds. “We have an awesome line-up, but in many ways, the incredible landscape is the real headliner,” Donovan explained. “When you pair that with our iconic Aussie artists and give people the chance to camp under stars in the middle of nowhere – that’s where the magic happens.”

The festival maintains its family-friendly approach, welcoming all ages and permitting dogs, whilst operating as a BYO event that caters to families, retirees, grey nomads, and adventurous road-trippers.

Mundi Mundi Bash 2025 *SOLD OUT*

More info & tickets visit www.mundimundibash.com.au

21st-23rd August

Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash, Belmont Station, Mundi Mundi Plains, NSW