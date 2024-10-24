The 2024 Music Victoria Awards took over Fed Square on Thursday night, celebrating the very best in Victorian music. It was a night of high-energy performances, heartfelt tributes, and major wins for some of the state’s top talent.

At the heart of the evening were two major inductions into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame. Australian youth music organisation The Push, which has been a pillar of support for young, up-and-coming artists across the country, was celebrated for its decades-long contributions.

The late multi-instrumentalist and sound designer Ollie Olsen was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame, following his passing just last week. Olsen’s influential work in electronic, industrial, and experimental music has left a lasting legacy on the Australian and international music scenes.

His induction was a particularly emotional moment for attendees, serving as both a tribute to his creativity and a reminder of the impact he’s had on shaping contemporary music.

The 2024 awards ceremony featured a mix of public and industry-voted categories that highlighted the breadth of talent in Victoria. Gregor’s critically acclaimed album Satanic Lullabies took home the prestigious Best Album award, while in the Best Group category, RVG claimed the top spot.

One of the standout moments of the night was Audrey Powne’s win for Best Solo Artist. Known for her unique fusion of jazz, R&B, and electronic music, Powne’s rise has been meteoric, and this award recognises her as one of Victoria’s most exciting musical talents. In the Best Track category, Good Morning took home the award for their hit single “Excalibur”.

The diversity of Victoria’s music scene was on full display, with a wide range of genres being represented and celebrated. Pizza Death took home Best Heavy Work for their raucous blend of punk and metal, while FLY BOY JACK snagged Best Hip Hop Work. In the jazz world, Michelle Nicolle was honoured with Best Jazz Work for her boundary-pushing compositions, while Gretta Ray took out Best Pop Work.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The ceremony also featured awards for some of the state’s best venues and festivals. Melbourne’s iconic Corner Hotel won Best Large Metro Venue, while Northcote Social Club secured Best Small Metro Venue, both venues recognised for their commitment to fostering live music. In the festival categories, the beloved St Kilda Festival was named Best Metro Festival, while NYE On The Hill took home Best Regional Festival.

Industry-voted awards showcased the talent behind the scenes, including Lauren Coutts who took home the Best Producer award, recognising her exceptional contributions to the local music scene. The Arts Access Victoria Amplify Award went to Saint Ergo, a testament to the inclusive and diverse nature of Victoria’s music industry, while the inaugural Footprint Award was awarded to Yorta Yorta rock legend Uncle Selwyn Burns for his cultural contributions to Victorian music.

His son, Tjimba Possum Burns, took to the stage for a moving performance, accompanied by Allara, D-Boy, and Archie Roach’s son, Amos.

“It is inspiring to reflect on a Music Victoria Award’s impact on our artists, venues, and festivals” said Simone Schinkel, Music Victoria’s CEO. “Previous winners have often shared how these honours elevate visibility and recognition, and this year’s nominees and recipients are worthy of it all.

“Beyond this celebration, Music Victoria’s year-round work on behalf of our members continues – maintaining our unwavering focus on ensuring that local music is valued, accessible and enjoyed by all Victorians”.

No single artist dominated the night, but that only served to underscore the remarkable quality and diversity of talent in the state.

The 2024 Music Victoria Award winners reflect a music scene that is as eclectic as it is vibrant, with artists from a wide variety of genres being recognized for their contributions. Whether it’s the avant-garde work of Hand to Earth (who took home Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Work) or the genre-blurring sounds of Tekoa (winner of Best Soul, Funk, R’n’B or Gospel Work), this year’s winners illustrate the sheer diversity of musical talent coming out of Victoria.

The Music Victoria Awards remain a highlight of the Australian music calendar, providing a platform for both up-and-coming artists and established legends to be celebrated.

Check the full list of winners below.

2024 Music Victoria Award Winners

PUBLIC VOTED

BEST SONG OR TRACK presented by PBS

• DRMNGNOW – Ngarwu

• Good Morning – Excalibur – WINNER

• Jess Ribeiro – Summer of Love

• Kaiit – Space

• Miss Kaninna – Pinnacle Bitch

BEST ALBUM presented by Triple R

• Angie McMahon – Light, Dark, Light Again

• Gregor – Satanic Lullabies – WINNER

• G Flip – DRUMMER

• The Belair Lip Bombs – Lush Life

• The Vovos – Lilla Gubben

BEST SOLO ARTIST presented by Triple R

• Audrey Powne – WINNER

• G Flip

• Lucy Wise

• Maple Glider

• Simona Castricum

BEST DJ presented by City of Melbourne

• Aldonna

• DJ PGZ – WINNER

• IN2STELLAR

• Ninajirachi

• Tinika

BEST GROUP presented by PBS

• Cool Sounds

• Gut Health

• Hiatus Kaiyote

• Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Sui Zhen

• RVG – WINNER

BEST REGIONAL ACT presented by Pullman Melbourne on the Park

• Baraka The Kid

• Eliza Hull

• Juno Mamba

• Leah Senior

• ZÖJ – WINNER

INDUSTRY VOTED

BEST MUSICIAN presented by JMC Academy

• Cheryl Durongpisitkul – WINNER

• Erica Tucceri

• Hudson Whitlock

• Lewis Coleman

• Lucky Pereira

BEST PRODUCER presented by AON

• Bonnie Knight

• Lauren Coutts – WINNER

• Nao Anzai

• Ninajirachi

• Theo Carbo

AMPLIFY AWARD presented by Arts Access Victoria

• Among The Restless

• Magdalia

• Naavikaran

• R.em.edy

• Saint Ergo – WINNER

DIASPORA AWARD

• Amaru Tribe

• Hand to Earth

• Jarabi Band

• Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Sui Zhen

• Wild Gloriosa – WINNER

BEST BLUES WORK presented by The Blues Train

• Checkerboard Lounge

• Lloyd Spiegel

• Nigel Wearne

• Opelousas – WINNER

• The McNaMarr Project

BEST COUNTRY WORK

• Hana & Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – WINNER

• Matt Joe Gow & Kerryn Fields

• Patrick Wilson

• Sweet Talk

• The Counterfeit

BEST ELECTRONIC WORK

• Hybrid Man – WINNER

• Ninajirachi

• Simona Castricum

• Smilk

• Spoonbill

BEST EXPERIMENTAL OR AVANT-GARDE WORK

• Duré Dara and Speak Percussion

• Hand to Earth – WINNER

• Hantu

• Monica Lim

• Panghalina

BEST FOLK WORK

• Ernest Aines

• Evan & Mischa – WINNER

• Lucy Wise

• Mickey & Michelle

• The Bashevis Singers

BEST HEAVY WORK

• Diploid

• Pizza Death – WINNER

• Religious Observance

• Suldusk

• The Incantus

BEST HIP HOP WORK

• Baraka the Kid

• FLY BOY JACK – WINNER

• MAMMOTH. & Eric Spice

• Srirachi

• Yung Shōgun

BEST JAZZ WORK

• Finn Rees

• Helen Svoboda

• James Sherlock Trio

• Michelle Nicolle – WINNER

• Vanessa Perica Orchestra

BEST POP WORK

• Blusher

• Gretta Ray – WINNER

• G Flip

• The Cat Empire

• Tones and I

BEST REGGAE OR DANCEHALL WORK

• JahWise – WINNER

• Killah Keys

• Melbourne Ska Orchestra

• Rick Howe

• Shottaz

BEST ROCK OR PUNK WORK

• Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

• ENOLA

• Porpoise Spit

• The Belair Lip Bombs – WINNER

• The Vovos

BEST SOUL, FUNK, RNB OR GOSPEL WORK

• EMEREE

• Emma Volard

• Mildlife

• Squid Nebula

• Tekoa – WINNER

BEST METRO FESTIVAL presented by Brick Lane Brewing

• Flippin’ the Bird – Frankston (Bunurong)

• LuliePalooza – Abbotsford (Wurundjeri)

• Melbourne International Jazz Festival (Wurundjeri and Boonwurrung)

• St Kilda Festival (Boon Wurrung) – WINNER

• Yo CiTY CONNECT: AFRO-FUTURE – Abbotsford (Wurundjeri)

BEST REGIONAL FESTIVAL presented by Brick Lane Brewing

• Beyond the Valley – Golden Plains (Wadawurrung)

• Loch Hart Music Festival (Kirrae Whurrung)

• NYE On The Hill Bass Coast (Bunurong) – WINNER

• Port Fairy Folk Festival (Gunditjmara)

• Queenscliff Music Festival (Wadawurrung)

BEST LARGE VENUE (Metro) presented by Oztix

• Elisabeth Murdoch Hall, Melbourne Recital Centre (Wurundjeri and Bunurong)

• Forum Melbourne (Wurundjeri and Bunurong)

• Northcote Theatre (Wurundjeri)

• Palais Theatre – St Kilda (Bunurong)

• Corner Hotel – Richmond (Wurundjeri) – WINNER

BEST SMALL VENUE (Metro) presented by Oztix

• Northcote Social Club (Wurundjeri) – WINNER

• MOTH – Mornington Peninsula (Bunurong)

• Kindred Bandroom – Footscray (Wurundjeri)

• Lulie Tavern – Collingwood (Wurundjeri)

• The JazzLab – Brunswick (Wurundjeri)

BEST REGIONAL VENUE OR PRESENTER (Over 50 Gigs) presented by Oztix

• The Barwon Club Hotel – Geelong (Wadawurrung)

• The Bridge Hotel – Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung)

• The Coolroom at the Northern Arts Hotel – Castlemaine (Dja Dja Wurrung)

• Torquay Hotel – (Wadawarrung) – WINNER

• Volta – Ballarat (Wadawurrung)

BEST REGIONAL VENUE OR PRESENTER (Under 50 gigs) presented by Oztix

• The Blues Train – Bellarine Peninsula (Wadawurrung)

• Meeniyan Town Hall – South Gippsland (Bunurong)

• The Sound Doctor – Anglesea (Wadawurrung) – WINNER

• The Gallery of Good – Trafalgar (Gunaikurnai)

• OK Motels – Charlton (Dja Dja Wurrung), Ballarat (Wadawurrung), Shepparton (Yorta Yorta)