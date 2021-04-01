Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Happy international ‘Loveless is finally on Spotify day’ to all those that celebrate. My Bloody Valentine has released their entire Creation Records discography onto streaming services for the first time.

The band’s classic full-lengths, Isn’t Anything, Loveless and m b v are all available to stream. In addition, the 2012 compilation ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks, have also dropped.

This move to streaming services accompanies the announcement that My Bloody Valentine has signed to independent label Domino. As The New York Times report, the band are in the midst of working on two new albums” one “warm and melodic,” the other experimental. Bilinda Butcher hoped that the band would finish recording by the end of this year.

“I don’t want to be 70-something wanting to make the next record after m b v. I think it’d be cooler to make one now,” Kevin Shields adds.

The band have also announced that on Friday, 21st May, they’ll be reissuing physical versions of their 1988 record Isn’t Anything and their 1991 record Loveless. These vinyl will be remastered completely from analog to deluxe LP’s and mastered from new hi-res uncompressed digital sources for standard LP’s. It’s the first time these records have been widely available.